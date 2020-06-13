Cristobal’s heaviest rainfall confirmed in Mississippi, report says

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One week ago, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.
A new report released Saturday June 13 2020 confirms various impacts from the storm as it made landfall including wind speeds, rainfall, and storm surge flooding.
Note that this is a preliminary report and new data may be added at a later date. Also any data is subject to change as the report is updated. This article combines several reports from the National Weather Service:
Many of the details of the reports have been combined and are listed below:
- New Orleans Lakefront Airport - wind: 39 mph, gust: 48 mph
- Gulfport Airport - wind: 38 mph, gust: 49 mph
- Slidell Airport - wind: 28 mph. gust: 47 mph
- New Orleans Armstrong International Airport - wind: 26 mph, gust: 40 mph
- Baton Rouge Airport - wind: 19 mph, gust: 28 mph
- McComb Airport - wind: 18 mph, gust: 28 mph
- Gulfport - wind: 46 mph, gust: 60 mph
- Grand Bay, MS - wind: 36 mph
- New Orleans Lakefront - wind: 39 mph, gust: 47 mph
- Port Fourchon Heliport, LA - wind: 29 mph, gust: 41 mph
- Dulac, LA - wind: 25 mph, gust: 36 mph
- Waggaman, LA - wind: 24 mph, gust: 38 mph
- Biloxi, MS - wind: 21 mph, gust: 40 mph
- Black Creek (Stone County) - gust: 37 mph
- Ship Island (offshore of Harrison County, MS) - wind: 48 mph, gust: 64 mph
- Pilots Station East (near Pilottown, LA) - wind: 47 mph, gust: 63 mph
- KMIS-MP 140B (oil platform east of Plaquemines Parish, LA) - wind: 45 mph, gust: 55 mph
- Bayou Bienvenue (east of Chalmette, LA) - wind: 44 mph, gust: 58 mph
- BURL1 (C-MAN station south of Pilottown, LA) - wind: 43 mph, gust: 51 mph
- Petit Bois Island (offshore of Jackson County, MS) - wind: 41 mph, gust: 57 mph
- Bay Waveland Yacht Club - wind: 41 mph, gust: 51 mph
- LOPL1 - Louisiana Offshore Oil Port - wind: 41 mph, gust: 48 mph
- Shell Beach, LA - wind: 41 mph, gust: 48 mph
- NWCL1 New Canal Station, LA (located in Metarie, LA) - wind: 38 mph, gust: 47 mph
- Frenier Landing, LA - wind: 35 mph, gust: 43 mph
- PILL1 Pilottown, LA - wind: 32 mph, gust: 39 mph
- Midlake (near the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway) - wind: 32 mph, gust: 41 mph
- GISL1 (near Grand Isle, LA) - wind: 29 mph, gust: 39 mph
- Bayou Gauche, LA - wind: 13 mph, gust: 26 mph
- Trent Lott Airport (Moss Point, MS) - 9.02 inches
- Keesler (Biloxi, MS) - 8.52 inches
- Turkey Creek Community (Gulfport, MS) - 8.28 inches
- Gulfport Airport - 7.56 inches
- Howell, MS (George County) - 7.40 inches
- Agricola, MS (George County) - 7.28 inches
- Wolf River at Bells Ferry (near Long Beach, MS) - 6.94 inches
- Saucier, MS - 6.25 inches
- Whites Crossing (Stone County) - 5.87 inches
- WPTM6 (northeast Harrison County, MS) - 5.22 inches
- New Orleans Audubon Park - 5.01 inches
- Thibodaux, LA - 4.88 inches
- Slidell, LA - 4.61 inches
- East Baton Rouge Parish - 4.33 inches
- New Orleans Downtown Heliport - 4.20 inches
- Poplarville, MS - 4.18 inches
- New Orleans Lakefront Airport - 3.43 inches
- New Orleans Armstrong International Airport - 2.70 inches
- McComb Pike County Airport - 2.37 inches
- Kentwood, LA - 1.96 inches
*Note: Rainfall reports currently included are from National Weather Service automated surface observing system and co-op stations as well as automated river gauges. Only reports over 3 inches are included unless no official reports over 3 inches were reported in a parish/county. Additional reports from cocorahs and other mesonet sources will be added at a later date. Click here to see the raw rainfall report from the National Weather Service in Mobile (which covers southern Alabama as well as Stone and George Counties in South Mississippi but not Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties).
- Harrison County: minor flooding was observed along the Wolf, Biloxi, and Tchoutacabouffa rivers
- Pearl River County: minor flooding was observed along the East and West Hobolochitto creeks.
- Shell Beach, LA (St. Bernard Parish) - 6.15 feet
- Waveland (Hancock County) - 5.71 feet
- Bonnet Carre Spillway (St. Charles Parish) - 4.6 feet
- NWCL1 (Orleans Parish) - 3.97 feet
- Pascagoula, MS - 3.63 feet
- Pilots Station (Plaquemines Parish) - 3.18 feet
- Grand Isle (Jefferson Parish) - 2.51 feet
- Port Fourchon (Lafourche Parish) - 2.13 feet
- No known tornadoes
- Hancock County: 0 deaths, 0 injuries, unknown evacuations. Storm surge flooded numerous roadways in the low lying portions of the county. A few homes suffered damage due to water infiltration, with additional damage to belongings, vehicles, storage underneath elevated structures. Around a dozen trees fell, with three of them causing damage to homes. A few other homes suffered minor wind damage. The county estimates county-wide damages to be around $3,900,000.
- Harrison County: 0 deaths, 0 injuries, 4 evacuations. Storm surge topped the seawall in low-lying areas but did not completely cover the east bound lanes of hwy 90. Nearly all piers on the front beach and a large number of piers in the bay were damaged mostly due to wave action. Approximately 35 roads were closed due to flooding throughout the event with numerous vehicle and water rescues performed due to motorists not following traffic orders and closure notices. One family unit was housed in a motel because of flooding.
- Jackson County: 0 deaths, 0 injuries, unknown evacuations. Approximately 90 roads flooded within the county. 7 homes were damaged in Ocean Springs with 1 additional home damaged in Gautier. The 3 beaches in the county suffered an estimated $625,000 in damage.
- Jefferson Parish: 0 deaths, 0 injuries, unknown evacuations. Grand Isle suffered considerable flooding and beach erosion on both the north and south sides of the island. Flooding was generally limited to roadways with no homes or businesses suffering water intrusion. 4-5 trees were reported down but did not cause damage to structures.
- St. Tammany Parish: Numerous roads were flooded by storm surge in the lower lying portions of Slidell, Lacombe, Mandeville, and Madisonville. Water intrusion was reported into a few garages. A total of 29 people were either evacuated or rescued from cabins at Fountainbleu state park. A few trees were also reported down across the parish.
