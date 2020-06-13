Billfish Classic wraps up weekend action after navigating numerous obstacles

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a number of speed-bumps now in the rear-view mirror, the annual Billfish Classic wrapped up its action Saturday evening. Despite having around half of its normal participants, there was plenty of success to go around.
“The fishing has been incredible out there," said Bobby Carter, the president of the Billfish Classic. "On a good year, if a boat releases three or four fish, they would be in the money. We have several boats with six, or seven plus releases, which is incredible.”
After getting the green light amid the pandemic, the event was originally scheduled for last weekend - until Tropical Storm Cristobal got in the way, but that didn’t stop organizers from pushing forward.
“It’s a great feeling. Everyone worked together to make this happen. Everyone was bummed out when the storm came and we had to postpone everything," Carter said. "But we saw a little window of two or three days, so we all came together, took advantage of it, and here we are putting on this great event.”
The obstacle course didn’t stop there. It took a community effort to put the event on.
“I want to thank the city of Biloxi and the Golden Nugget for helping us pull this off by extending the marina and hotel rooms for an extra week," Carter said. "Without their support, we could not have done this.”
With the ever-unpredictable 2020 event now nearly in the books, organizers are ready for next year’s hopefully bigger and better edition.
“All we can do is go up from here," Carter said. "We’ll start preparing for next year’s event on Monday. For all the boats who participated, thank you for coming, I hope to see you again next year, and I know we will.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.