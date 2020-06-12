Wedding industry virtually shut down by coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring and summer are primetime for weddings, but not during a pandemic. Wedding and event planners, caterers, photographers and florists have been hit hard by coronavirus.
“We’re dead in the water,” said Jean McGrury, the owner of After the Proposal Wedding and Events:
"We have zero income for seven weeks,' said Sean Sullivan, the owner of Southern Event Productions. “We didn’t have a single dollar come into the house.”
That pretty much sums up what business has been like for anyone involved in the wedding or event planning business. The year started with as much promise as any year, then everything shut down in March.
“We had three weddings cancelled and 18 moved to the fall,” said McGrury. “So my next wedding is in October.”
And while the government is encouraging people to resume activities at a smaller scale, brides do not seem confident.
“The biggest factor is people are afraid to book a wedding,” said McGrury. “They don’t know what will be happening. It’s like Groundhog Day, the same thing over and over again.”
“I’d say here in the last 3 to 4 weeks, we’re starting to see a lot more phone calls, inquiries and a small amount of bookings,” said Sullivan. “People are really still kind of apprehensive to put down a deposit.”
Businesses are taking advantage of down time to spruce up their websites and get their name out for the time when people feel safe having weddings again. Unfortunately, that will likely be next year.
“I just reached out to some others and they all said that for 2021, their business has definitely picked up for the wedding portion," said photographer Shannon Lutkins.
Not only have weddings been cancelled by coronavirus, but most corporate events have been cancelled, as well.
