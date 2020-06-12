91st annual Blessing of the Fleet happening this Sunday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After being pushed back a week due to bad weather, the 91st Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet takes place Sunday.
The 91st Blessing of the Fleet is set to start at 2 p.m. in the Biloxi Channel when they drop the Memorial Wreath to honor deceased fishermen. Boats will form in the west end of the Biloxi Channel near the Beau Rivage and the parade will float east.
The Committee encourages the boat owners from St. Michael, Vietnamese Martyrs and Blessed Seelos churches and the community to come out and celebrate this long-standing tradition in Biloxi.
Shrimp and recreational boats are welcome to receive blessing for a safe and bountiful season. Boat participants do not need applications.
Cash prizes will be given to the top three best decorated boats and a participation award will be given to a selected working boat.
The weather looks much better than it was last Sunday when Tropical Storm Cristobal shut down the activity.
The Blessing Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, located on Highway 90, will be held at 4 p.m.
The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum will be offering individuals the opportunity to purchase tickets to ride aboard the Biloxi Schooner, “Mike Sekul” on Sunday, as well.
Sadly, the much-loved tradition of the Fais Do-Do will not take place this year due to the pandemic circumstance.
For more information call 228-435-6339 or email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.