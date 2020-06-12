Picture perfect weather with rare June low humidity

Pleasantly lower humidity is expected today. This morning’s temperatures are ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 on the coast which is slightly cooler than normal for mid June. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, about as warm as yesterday. The heat index today will only reach the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to lower humidity. Rain chances will stay slim to none through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Take advantage of these nice conditions because it’s pretty rare for our part of the country this time of year! Higher humidity may return by tomorrow night.