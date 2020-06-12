People enjoy Coast beaches as sections reopen following Cristobal cleanup

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Harrison County began reopening a portion of their beaches Thursday after closing them due to debris left behind from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
With cleanup efforts continuing across the Coast, debris still lines much of the beaches in Harrison County. But progress is being made. Contracted crews have already three miles of the shoreline from East Biloxi down to the lighthouse.
People were already out on those re-opened sections Thursday, enjoying the beautiful weather and Gulf Coast breeze.
“We were really surprised. We drove down to Gulfport earlier this morning and saw all the trucks and everything clearing everything out. So it’s been really nice that we have a clear spot here to play and enjoy the day," said local resident Natalie Rickert.
For people visiting the Coast, the reopened sections of clean beach were very much appreciated.
People from far and wide able to smile about the beaches opening. That includes a group of friends visiting from Indiana.
“We walked up and the beach was closed. We were a little disappointed," said Kalee Butler, who is visiting with a group of friends from Indiana. “Then all of a sudden, ten minutes later, people started taking the signs down. So we laid out our towels. We had a beach walk earlier, even touched the water here and there."
The group from the Midwest weren’t the only ones who were worried their vacations may not have any beach time.
“We arrived a couple hours ago and when we were coming here, we thought the beaches were closed for a second because the machines were doing tons of work here," said Bryan Mullineaux, who is visiting from Philadelphia, Pa. “They were raking it all out, cleaning all the debris.”
Luckily, Bryan and his friend arrived just in time. “It’s beautiful, it’s a great day to be out here," said Mullineaux. “The water is beautiful, the beaches look super clean and we’re here alone right now so we can’t complain."
Cleanup efforts are set to continue over the next few days, with areas opening as the crews finish working. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors have directed work crews to high the high-traffic areas and tourist sights first. On Friday, officials expect to open the beach in front of Edgewater Mall back up.
