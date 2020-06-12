608 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

South Mississippi reported 19 new cases and no new deaths Friday from coronavirus.

By WLOX Staff | June 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 3:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - There were 608 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths reported over the last two days throughout the entire state of Mississippi.

In the six South Mississippi counties, there were 19 new cases reported as of 6 p.m. June 11, which include: George County (3) Hancock County (4), Harrison County (8), Jackson County (5), and Stone County (1).

Two fewer cases were reported in Pearl River County. MDSH has said case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths
George 35 2
Hancock 98 12
Harrison 319 7
Jackson 344 16
Pearl River 219 31
Stone 34 0

Long-term care information for Friday was not available at the time of publishing.

In all, Mississippi has reported a total of 19,091 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 881 deaths as a result of the virus.

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 11, there have been a total of 19,091 cases investigated, which includes 132 probable cases. There have been 881 deaths investigated, including 16 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

[ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: View a list of results for all Mississippi counties here]

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Date of Illness Onset through June 11, 2020
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Date of Illness Onset through June 11, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Recoveries

State health officials estimate 13,356 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.

COVID-19 Presumed Recovered Cases through June 7, 2020
COVID-19 Presumed Recovered Cases through June 7, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Hospitalizations

The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of June 11, there were 486 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi. Of those, 94 patients are on ventilators and 172 are in ICU.

[ Interactive Chart: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations ]

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported by MS Hospitals, 5/20/20 to 6/11/20
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported by MS Hospitals, 5/20/20 to 6/11/20 (Source: MSDH)

Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties

The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.

[ Full tables of counties ranked by weekly incidence and cases ]

COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 Week Period (June 1 - June 7, 2020)
COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 Week Period (June 1 - June 7, 2020) (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 Week Period (June 1 - June 7, 2020)
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 Week Period (June 1 - June 7, 2020) (Source: MSDH)

Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

COVID-19 Underlying Conditions in Deaths by Race/Ethnicity through June 11, 2020
COVID-19 Underlying Conditions in Deaths by Race/Ethnicity through June 11, 2020 (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group through June 11, 2020
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group through June 11, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 2,137 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 447 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

Testing numbers were not updated by the Mississippi State Department of Health for June 11.

As of June 9, a total of 223,195 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 213,753 PCR tests and 9,442 antibody tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 41,626 tests as of June 11, 2020. Of those, 3,331 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

[ LIST: COVID-19 testing sites now open across Mississippi ]

You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

