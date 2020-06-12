Most bars ready to open up to late-night crowds but some are being more cautious

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In just a few days, bars and restaurants across the state will once again be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m.
Gov. Reeves has lifted some of the restrictions on the Safe Return order, including lifting restrictions on restaurants and bars that serve alcohol.
In downtown Ocean Springs, that is welcome news to many of the bars and restaurants that are eager to welcome back even late-night crowds.
Even though capacity will still be limited to 50%, bartender Connie Webb is looking forward to seeing more customers again.
“We are very excited about it. Our customers are happy and business as usual is going to be great, and all of our employees have all come back to work and we’re all just ready to get on with regular life," said Webb. "We are doing extra steps. You know, we’re doing a lot of cleaning and we have a lot of sanitizing going on, but it’s worth it to get the business back.”
Not every place is ready to jump back in, however. Government Street Grocery owner Patrick Sullivan still has concerns.
“I think that community health is a higher calling than profits. Staying open past 10 obviously serves the business better than the community at this point," said Sullivan. "I feel we should wait until our state infection numbers look more reasonable before we open up any business further that serves alcohol.”
Some residents in Ocean Springs, like Melanie Milburn, feel that steps to stay safe are being taken.
“A lot of people still have their fears and that needs to be a concern, a serious concern," said Milburn. "But I think our businesses have attacked that and they’re taking precautions to ensure that people are taken care of.”
Taking care of fans is something local musician Chris Hergenroder understands. One way he does that is by entertaining people and giving them a reason to smile.
“This is what we do, this is what we love," said Hergenroder. “The interaction with the crowd and to be able to hang with them longer and feel that energy coming back, we’ve been missing that. I mean, we’ve been off for two and a half, three months now, so it’s time to get back to it.”
The new Safe Return order goes in effect at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15.
Other restrictions that will be lifted on June 15 include an increased capacity for gyms and fitness centers, who will then be allowed to increase the number of people in their facilities and operate at 50% capacity of their maximum. Indoor and outdoor arenas will also be able to open with social distancing restrictions limiting seated capacity at 25%.
