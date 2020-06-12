Loaves & Fishes hoping for a permanent home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi has a new executive director, and one of her main goals is to find a permanent building for the nonprofit that serves more than 1,000 meals a week to those in need.
Four days a week, Executive Director Leslie Ramon and her team prepare 120 meals for those who show up at the facility and deliver 60 meals across the area. That’s a challenge during any situation, but Ramon said it’s even tougher with COVID-19 restrictions. She took over the job back in April.
“We immediately had a cease and desist order we had to abide by, so we had to start serving outside,” Ramon said. “We saw an immediate increase, big time, with people losing jobs coming by.”
That also makes fundraising efforts for the nonprofit equally challenging, but the master plan is still in place, and that is to raise enough money so Loaves and Fishes can have a permanent building.
“We are about to kick off our biggest fundraising campaign ever for us to purchase a permanent home. The banker that we spoke with said, ‘set your goal at $50,000.’ I’m setting it at $100,000. I would love for us to raise that much money,” she added.
Right now what keeps the organization going are volunteers like Anne Voorhies, who just moved to the Coast from Colorado.
“I’m doing it because it’s just something to feel good, something to help out the community,” Voorhies said.
“We’ve had some new volunteers that have never been here before that have stepped up and been amazing, have been here every single day,” Ramon said.
One of the fundraisers planned is a color run event set for August. We’re also told beginning June 16, Loaves and Fishes will be open for meals anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
