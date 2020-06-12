Lighthouse Academy offering free dyslexia screenings for kindergarterners

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi requires all public schools to give dyslexia screenings to kindergarteners and first graders but this year, many local students were unable to be screened due to Covid-19...
To help step in and catch up those students who may have dyslexia, the Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia in Ocean Springs is offering a series of free screenings.
“It mainly affected the kindergartners this year. They were supposed to be screened in the spring of kindergarten; that was due in April,” said Stephanie Hill with Lighthouse Academy. “Because we weren’t in school, none of those kindergartners were screened, so that’s a huge detriment and we’re trying to remedy that.”
Five of these free screenings are scheduled at various locations across the Coast between June 16-25.
The school is dedicated to teaching children diagnosed with dyslexia along the Gulf South Region through the use of science-based research, techniques and curriculum.
The school was originally The 3D school in Petal. Earlier this year, plans were made to expand and include a campus on the Coast.
You can find more information on Lighthouse Academy’s website.
