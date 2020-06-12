Gulfport’s Alex Nelms receives C-USA Postgraduate Scholarship

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Gulfport Admiral pitcher has been putting in work on the mound, but also in the classroom. Southern Miss right-handed pitcher, Alex Nelms, was honored Thursday by Conference USA as a recipient of the Jim Castaneda Postgraduate Scholarship.
The grant is worth $4000 and is given to distinguished graduates in each of the conference’s 14 universities. Nelms was a four-time C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Academic Medal recipient during his Golden Eagle career.
Although his baseball career came to a sudden end due to COVID-19, his career in the medical field is just beginning.
“Definitely the price of medical school is no small amount as everybody knows. I’ve contemplated that for a long time, I knew those costs would be coming on me soon," Nelms told WLOX.
"Like most people, I’m going to have some debts to pay off but this will be worth it and the career I love and this scholarship is definitely going to help me out with that.”
Alex told WLOX that he has an interest in orthopedics after being in athletics for so long, but will keep an open mind as he begins studying at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, starting his journey to becoming a physician.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.