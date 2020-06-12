Gulfport firefighter reflects on recovery one year later

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been one year since a Gulfport fireman nearly lost his life in a motorcycle accident.
It’s been a long recovery for Mark Hilley, who fought for his life after he and his daughter Natalie hit some gravel and wrecked.
He sat in the hospital fighting for his life with nine broken ribs, a lacerated liver, spleen and kidney, and a collapsed lung.
We caught up with Hilley at Camping World as he traded in the bike he wrecked for a new lease on life.
“It was a life-changing experience. We kind of re-evaluated our priorities, looked at life and realized it was getting away from us," Hilley said. "We actually started with a starter camper. It worked great. The people here were very good to us, great people to deal with. After a year in the smaller camper, we realized that we want to have something a little bigger, stretch our legs a little more and possibly look forward to retirement.”
Hilley said that he’s back to work at the Gulfport Fire Department and is almost completely back to his pre-accident self.
