Concrete swales on Ocean Springs beach under scrutiny again by residents

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attention is once again back on a controversial project at Ocean Springs Front Beach designed to mitigate sand erosion.
Concrete culverts are not what Jeremy Eisler wants to see when he gets up in the morning.
“Turn this way and see that they have grates, but it’s all silting up and they get clogged up and they don’t function the way they are supposed to do,” he said.
Eisler has lived on Front Beach for about 20 years and is one of a number of people who think the nearly $2 million GOMESA-funded project is a waste of money and effort.
“You can just look. This is not attractive,” Eisler said. “This is an open sewer that they’re constructing in what should be the gem and heart of Ocean Springs.”
In the aftermath of Cristobal, clean up came quickly, but it revealed a big issue.
“The worst deterioration has occurred exactly where they put in the swales,” he said. “The swales are not preventing the beach being washed away.”
Cristobal did a number on parts of the sidewalk on Front Beach, but supervisor Troy Ross said it’s unfair to blame the swales that were put in late last year. In fact, he said he thinks they are doing what they’re supposed to do, and he’s ready to carry on with the project.
Ross said the contract should be awarded in July and the work could begin in the fall.
He added the silting problem in the swale will be addressed through a maintenance contract that will be awarded as part of the project.
The five-year project is designed to keep the sand from eroding, particularly from waterfalls created by the sidewalk, which was put in close to 10 years ago.
“It survived a long time so far with a lot of storms,” Ross said. “But this storm happened to put the wave action right on top of the sidewalk - for 40 hours.”
The swales were put in where the worst of the erosion was taking place - about 20% of Front Beach.
When the project is complete, the culverts will be put down along about 60% of Front Beach.
“Once we get the swale completely placed, we’re going to come back and landscape everything and we’re going to make it look better than it does today,” Ross said. “And we’re going to ensure that where we can make a softscape and make things for the runoff to be better for Sound, we’re going to do that as well.”
