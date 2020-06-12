BRAVE camp aims to strengthen bond between youth and law enforcement

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - School may be out for summer, but some kids are still learning valuable lessons.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its annual summer BRAVE camp.
“It’s Bullying Resistance and Anti-Violence Education, and the idea is to teach kids how to respond to bullying scenarios," said Lt. Rob Lincoln.
Lincoln said they do that by teaching the kids character traits and showing them how to treat others right.
The lessons seem to stick.
“There’s four types: indirect, cyber, verbal and physical," said Kaleb Perkins.
“Bullying is a bad thing. Why’s that? Because bullying makes people cry and I don’t like that," said Irene Moore.
“I actually dealt with a bully when I was in second grade when I came here, and that really helped because it turns out the tactics they teach us work, to some extent,” said Braden Redmond.
BRAVE camp is also about building a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the community, which Lincoln said is especially important now.
“They hug us, they love us, we love them, and they can see what the true spirit of policing is supposed to be. Not what some people have made it, but the true spirit of us trying to reach the public, protect and serve," he said.
Now in its tenth year, BRAVE camp has given law enforcement the chance to impact the lives of hundreds of children on the Coast.
“They’re so worried about like what’s going to happen to the new generation, I guess you would call us, and they want to make sure that they can handle themselves," Redmond said. "And maybe, maybe if people execute the anti-bullying, if they execute it right, they might even stop that bully from being a bully in the first place.”
“I wish there were more deputies, I wish there was more space, I wish there was more ability so that we could do 200 or 300, because its such a great program," Lincoln said.
Lincoln said this camp is a perfect opportunity for law enforcement to connect with the community amid the unrest in our country right now.
“My favorite thing to do for them is to sing on the bus with the most awful, god awful voice you can imagine and they just think it’s hilarious. That’s not the person you see standing in riot gear standing on the city streets in these big cities. Officer Lincoln standing on the front of the bus singing let it go, and it brings us down to their level, and it lets them know we’re just people just like they are," he said.
BRAVE camp typically lasts eight weeks, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers changed it to four two-week sessions in order to have smaller class sizes.
