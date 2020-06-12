Biloxi’s Colt Keith Drafted by Detroit In Fifth Round

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft was all about Colt Keith, the blazing Arizona star for the Biloxi Indians.
Although he had to wait a little longer than he would’ve liked, with the first pick of the fifth round of this year’s abbreviated draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Keith at 132nd overall. The right-handed pitcher/infielder was projected to go anywhere in the second to third round as the 87th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The 6′3″, 210-pound third baseman said earlier in the week that if he didn’t hear the number he wanted he would stick with his commitment to Arizona State. The Biloxi standout told WLOX Thursday night that Detroit met that number and he is now considering joining the organization.
Keith is the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi, who had an incredible .527 batting average with 8 home runs his junior season.
