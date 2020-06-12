Biloxi vet tech nominated for national Hero Vet award

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi vet tech is sharing her knowledge and experience with people across the Coast to help animals of all kinds. And her generous spirit and healing touch have earned a nomination for a prestigious award.
WLOX caught up with Lacey King on Friday to get a glimpse into her world and, boy, did we learn a lot! For example, did you know baby raccoons have to be burped if they are bottle fed?
Lacey has been nominated for the 2020 Hero Vet awards. Her husband nominated her for the American Humane Association award after seeing a post about it on Facebook. She is one of five vet nurses from across the country nominated for that category.
Lacey is a vet tech at Beach View Veterinary Hospital on Porter Avenue. Her love for animals started young and is shared by those she loves the most. For example, her husband is also an animal lover.
“I don’t have to ask him to bring (animals) home, I just bring them home,” she said. “We can’t go to the shelter together because he wants to bring everything home.”
In addition to her duties as a vet tech at Beach View Veterinary Hospital in Biloxi, Lacey volunteers for the Jackson County Animal Shelter, fosters pets for the emergency hospital, and is currently caring for nine baby raccoons for Wild at Heart Rescue. She also has three children, five dogs, three cats, and lots of chickens and turkeys at home.
She says her love for animals is one she got from her sister.
“She was a vet tech for many years. It was her passion and joy so we sort of shared that,” said Lacey.
King’s sister died two years ago. She is now carrying on her legacy.
“I’m truly, truly grateful to be nominated,” she said. “There was like 250 (nominations) and out of the 250, I’m in the top five so I’m extremely happy and excited about it.”
One winning Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse will be featured on the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards broadcast on Hallmark Channel this fall.
The winners of the award being offered by American Humane will be chosen by internet voting. You can cast one ballot a day through August 13 at www.herovetawards.org.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.