Biloxi police asking for help locating missing man

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help locating a reported missing person.
Samuel Burfict, 56, was seen at the Biloxi Police Department early Thursday at about 1:15 am.
When he arrived, he asked to use the phone to call a family member who lives in North Carolina. After the call was made, with no answer or contact with the family member, he drove away south on Porter Avenue.
He was last seen driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry with a possible Louisiana disabled tag. Burfict may possibly suffer from a mental disorder. He was reported missing by the family member around 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding Burfict’s whereabouts contact the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641.
