Winning $2M lottery ticket sold at Gautier grocery store

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky individual is $2 million dollars richer, and the retailer that sold the winning ticket is right here on the Gulf Coast. While the winner is still a mystery, the establishment who sold the winning ticket is not.
A Gautier grocery store is the business that sold Mississippi’s first-ever winning multi-million dollar lottery ticket.
Jerry Lee’s is known for its long history of great customer service and quality meats and produce. Now, it’s also being recognized as the store that sold Mississippi’s first big lottery winner.
A representative from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation appeared Wednesday to verify the details, and while the winner hasn’t come forward yet, many will be purchasing tickets moving forward.
As for the cashier who sold the ticket, she’s just hopeful the winner lives in South Mississippi.
“It is extremely exhilarating," said Jerry Lee’s employee Veronica Hausler. “I really hope that it is some of our regulars that are super sweet and really deserving. It’s very exciting to be a part of history and this is something that I hope our community can benefit from.”
As the news quickly spread through the Gulf Coast, people began talking, wondering who the lucky winner is.
“Everyone is coming in asking, ‘Do y’all know who won? Do y’all know who won?’” said Rachel Griffin, who manages Keith’s Superstore just down the road from Jerry Lee’s.
Nobody has claimed the winning ticket yet but lottery officials say they have 180 days to come forward.
“Anytime somebody wins $2 million, it is going to raise a lot of eyebrows,” said Gautier resident Brian Moody. “It’s a rare occurrence. For whoever won it, I am excited for them, wish them the best, and hope they remain anonymous.”
And since remaining anonymous is a possibility in Mississippi, we may never know who won the money. But that’s not keeping many people from dreaming of what they would do if they were to win $2 million.
“Probably buy an island,” said Moody.
“I’d buy me a big old mansion and a car, and I wouldn’t have nothing to worry about," said Griffin. “I’d just go to work every day... if I decided I wanted to keep working.”
