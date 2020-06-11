Tennessee fugitive arrested in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of Tennessee’s most wanted is in custody after being arrested in South Mississippi.
Delarrious Dewayne Crawford was arrested June 11 by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Moss Point Police Department.
Crawford was wanted by the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders.
Sunders was shot multiple times and was found deceased in June 2019. Crawford has been on the run for nearly a year and was added to both the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Lists.
Information was developed that Crawford had been living in Moss Point near the intersection of Holly Street and Aino Street. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center pending extradition back to Tennessee.
