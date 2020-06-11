Section of Harrison Co. beach reopens after Cristobal clean up

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first section of the Harrison County sand beach reopened Thursday after closing earlier in the week.
Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said a section of beach from Oak Street to Porter Avenue in Biloxi reopened Thursday afternoon after being temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
"We have cleared the debris from the shoreline in that section, and it is open to the public," Loftis said. "But there is still a pile of debris on the beach, so we want people to be mindful of it while we are having it removed."
On Tuesday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved hiring a contractor to clean up the environmental waste left along the shoreline from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The contractor started the cleanup on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.