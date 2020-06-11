SEC Media Days Goes Virtual

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Health care professionals highly discourage gatherings of no more than ten people during the pandemic. The SEC Media Days usually brings in a crowd in the thousands, so social distancing will be impossible to monitor.
For first time ever, the event will be held virtually. The annual media circus was originally slated for July 13th to the 16th in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. Dates and times have not been set for the virtual format.
SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, says he “looks forward to returning to the traditional format next year”, but for the health and wellness of everyone this was the best decision.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said.\
The conference joins the Pac-12 and Big 12 in holding virtual media days.
Sankey plans on giving his annual “State of the SEC” address at the event, and all 14 SEC coaches - and at least three players - from each school are expected to participate in the event, according to the league announcement.
