Seabees lend a helping hand at KAFB to assist in training airmen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There may be a lot of rivalry between the military branches but when it comes down to business, they are all part of the same team. And when called upon to help one another out, there is no hesitation.
Lt. Col Jerry Hambright, Detachment 5 Commander: There are those rivalries, but when the time comes to get the mission done we all come together to make it happen," said Detachment 5 Commander Lt. Col. Jerry Hambright.
That was the case Wednesday as Navy Seabees lent a helping hand to Keesler Air Force Base. The Gulfport-based Seabees brought their can-do attitude to Keesler to set up six tents that will be used by airmen coming to the base for basic training.
The tents will be used to process, feed and teach the incoming airmen while meeting COVID-19 safety standards.
“We’re using the tents to accommodate some social distancing, as well as a lot of the base is already being used for training and to make sure we don’t mix with the students who have graduated,” said Hambright.
The Navy’s 600-square-foot tents are self-contained with air conditioning and electricity, providing their Air Force brothers with all the comforts of home.
“So this is a rare occasion but we have done it before," said NMCB 11 Construction Electrician Kevin Foss. "I’ve done other missions with the Air Force before, training missions. I always enjoy the opportunity to do something like this.
The training mission has been temporarily brought to Keesler from Lackland Air Force Base to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
