Presidential candidate-hopeful using metal elephant to catch people’s attention

“We got hopes of getting all the way to California and back but that’s all in God’s hands,” said Wells. “I left home with $500 and a dream, and I took a big leap of faith, hoping the American people would help me once I got out here. And believe it or not, I’m still at $500 right now from small donations I’ve been getting along the way. American people have been amazing with helping me every step of the way. I don’t know what I could do besides run for president to ever have the authority to attempt to do something like that and give the country back to the American people, so that’s why I’m running for president.”