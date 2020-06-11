Presidential candidate-hopeful using metal elephant to catch people’s attention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Illinois man is hoping to run for president of the United States but first he has to get on the ballot. So he’s traveling across the country with a giant metal elephant in tow to do just that.
Kasey Wells stopped in Biloxi Wednesday afternoon, gathering a crowd of people who were interested in hearing more on his message and about his large metal elephant. It was his way of catching people’s attention in the hopes that they would stop and talk to him about his political ambitions.
Before Wells can appear on the ballot as an independent candidate, he first has to gather enough signatures.
That’s where the metal elephant comes in. Wells built the structure from pieces of scrap metal. He hoped that the large and unique objet d’art would grab the attention of passersby so he could talk more with them about his campaign plans.
An ex-metal scrapper, Wells now has dreams of working in a different setting: the Oval Office. To get there, he is traveling across the country, gathering signatures in each state.
“We got hopes of getting all the way to California and back but that’s all in God’s hands,” said Wells. “I left home with $500 and a dream, and I took a big leap of faith, hoping the American people would help me once I got out here. And believe it or not, I’m still at $500 right now from small donations I’ve been getting along the way. American people have been amazing with helping me every step of the way. I don’t know what I could do besides run for president to ever have the authority to attempt to do something like that and give the country back to the American people, so that’s why I’m running for president.”
To read more about Wells and his campaign efforts, visit his website or follow his Facebook page to see where he will be stopping next.
