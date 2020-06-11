Ocean Springs’ Garrett Crochet Drafted 11th by White Sox In First Round

Ocean Springs, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs native, Garrett Crochet, didn’t have to wait long to become a professional baseball player. The former Greyhound left-handed pitcher was taken with the 11th-overall pick by the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night after three years at Tennessee.
Crochet has the body of a major leaguer at 6′6″, 220 pounds, but also a cannon for an arm. His high-velocity fastball that clocks in at 96 to 100 miles per hour is what caught Chi-Town’s eye as he is considered to be the best fastball pitcher in the 2020 draft class.
In his three-year tenure with the Volunteers, the southpaw boasted a 10-9 record with a 4.77 ERA in 35 games and struck out 149 in 132 innings. Crochet helped lead the Vols to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2005 in 2019 as a sophomore.
Crochet became the highest drafted lefty and the second-highest drafted pitcher in Tennessee Volunteer history behind Luke Hochevar, who went No. 1 overall in 2006. This is his second time being drafted as the Milwaukee Brewers picked him in the 34th round back in 2017 out of high school.
