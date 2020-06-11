King of the Summer: Pearl River’s “Dub” to Host Summer League Games

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Pearl River's Dub Herring Park will host games this summer for the Deep South Collegiate League and the Southeast Collegiate League.
The DSCL will play at The Dub on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the SCL will use PRCC's facilities on Mondays.
A limited number of fans will be able to attend games due to ongoing state and national guidelines relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Games will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com in a pay-per-view format for $7 per day.
"We're excited about the opportunity to host the Southeast Collegiate League and Deep South Collegiate League. I think it will be a really good opportunity for our community to come out and support local players after everyone has had a tough time dealing with the pandemic," Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. "I look forward to it being a high level of baseball as evident in the players who are coming from really good programs.
"We're just thankful we can help these players continue to improve."
The summer leagues also offer PRCC a new opportunity to showcase the newly renovated Dub. Prior to the 2019 season, PRCC installed a new turf infield and foul lines, constructed a new press box with two luxury suites and added 200 spacious chairback seats. This spring, PRCC added 200 more chairback seats under canopies and two berms for additional seating.
"This is one of the reasons we made the improvements to our stadium when we did," Avalon said. "We knew we could host these types of events, which only help promote Pearl River Community College."
The SCL is a Jackson-based league led by former major leaguers Chris Snopek, Ryan Theriot and Scott Copeland. The DSCL is organized by Gulfport High assistant coach Colton Caver. The league's Opening Day on June 13 will be hosted at Laurel, with the rest of the games being played at The Dub and Columbia.
The current schedule for games hosted at The Dub are listed at http://www.prccathletics.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/releases/20200609ohc6vn .