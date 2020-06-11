Gulf Coast Billfish Classic a week late, but not short on prize money

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After being delayed a week by Tropical Storm Cristobal, the 24th Annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is underway at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi.
The Fins Up team out of Orange Beach is one of 58 teams competing this weekend. Leslie Chandler got a little misty as her fiancé and crew left the marina, but she said she’ll be crying tears of joy if the team comes back with a winning catch.
"It's kind of like the lottery. It depends on when you put your pole in the water, you never know. Everyone's hoping for an 800 pounder," Chandler said.
Everyone’s also hoping for more tranquil weather after Cristobal pushed the event back a week. This on the heels of a 2019 tournament that saw very few boats due to the harmful algae bloom.
“You know, it’s been a tough two weeks; we’ve had to postpone the tournament,” said Bobby Carter, tournament director. “The sun’s shining, the boats are out there. We’re gonna have about 58 boats, and they’re fishing for $1 million in cash.”
When that kind of money is on the line, even some leftover debris from Cristobal isn’t stopping these teams from revving up the engines and heading south.
“We let them leave after midnight so they could 10-knots to wherever they’re going in the Gulf. The piers are in good shape, the power is back. All we have to do is get rid of some of the debris off the lot, but we’ll be ready to go by Friday,” Carter added.
Scales are open at Point Cadet Marina from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and it’s free to the public to attend.
