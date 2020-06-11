Former Ocean Springs mayor files no contest, says she will appeal public drunk charge

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran says she will appeal a misdemeanor charge after being arrested earlier this year.
Moran appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court on Wednesday, where she entered a plea of no contest to the public drunk charge.
According to court officials, Moran said she plans on appealing the charge in county court, saying she did not believe she would get a fair trial in Ocean Springs.
As of Thursday morning, no appeal had been filed in county court.
Moran was arrested on Jan. 13, 2020, and charged with one count of public drunk after a police officer reportedly found her laying in the road on Washington Avenue, which is a main road in the city’s downtown area.
According to the arresting officer, he spotted a woman in the road and got out to check on her; he didn’t immediately recognize her. He said Moran had removed her shoes and was disoriented when he woke her and that she was clearly intoxicated and unable to stand.
The officer said she initially didn’t even try to stand up and just laid on her back smiling. She reportedly asked the officer repeatedly what he was doing, and the officer responded that she was lying in the road and he was checking on her well being.
At this point, a second officer arrived to assist. Police say Moran tried to stand but fell down, and the officers called an ambulance. Moran refused medical treatment and was arrested, spending the night in the Jackson County Jail.
Moran tells a different story, saying that it was all a big misunderstanding. She told WLOX that she lives on Washington Avenue and she slipped and hit her head while she was outside calling her pets in.
“I wasn’t at a party. I wasn’t falling down drunk," she said. "I did slip. It’s just a big misunderstanding. It was total overkill for the cops to arrest me. It was just an accident.”
She continued: “Why did they do that? I wasn’t driving. I was at my own house. I wasn’t endangering anybody. I was in the right of way, not in the middle of the street. I’m grateful they were there. The protocol sucks.”
Moran served as mayor of Ocean Springs for 12 years. Current Mayor Shea Dobson won in a race against her in 2017. More recently, she ran for the Southern District’s Public Service Commissioner in 2019, losing that election to Pascagoula mayor Dane Maxwell.
