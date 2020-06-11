Cooler this morning. Pleasantly dry and warm afternoon ahead.

Not too often in June you get a cool down with lower humidity. But, that’s exactly what our weather pattern will be for the next few days. This morning’s temperatures are in this mid to upper 60s which is around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. However, this afternoon will still be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index today will only reach the lower 90s thanks to lower humidity. So, find a cool spot in the shade this afternoon and it won’t feel too hot especially if you catch a gentle breeze from the north from time to time. We’re in a big rainfall surplus for the month but a slight deficit for the year still. And rain chances will stay near-zero through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy! Higher humidity may return by Sunday. In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center says a west-moving well-defined tropical wave just east of the Caribbean Sea has a low chance to become a depression or storm this week. However, dry air and wind shear are expected to limit development. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.