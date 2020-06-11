Community members call for relocation of Confederate statue

“I’m always glad to hear my constituents’ opinions regarding County issues, including the Mayor’s. With respect to asking the County to start a dialogue, I’m sorry that the Mayor hasn’t been present at our last two board meetings since George Floyd’s death, where we’ve done just that as part of our public forum. However, I do share the Mayor’s confidence in our elected county leadership, especially when it comes to local race relations. Whether it’s maintaining our diverse workforce through the current coronavirus crisis, making dozens of public board appointments reflecting our community’s diversity, participating in searches that installed minority executives at local public and private institutions, or erecting a monument to a local civil rights hero, the Board of Supervisors is rightfully proud of its track record. We look forward to continuing that tradition at out board meeting this Monday and plan to attend the council meeting Tuesday to see how the Mayor plans to address related City matters.”