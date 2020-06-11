Businesses ready for Back to Business grant program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Alma White learned how to be creative during the weeks she had to close her shop, Leather and Pearls in downtown Ocean Springs, over COVID-19 concerns.
“I came in and I started making my jewelry, trying to sell it online and a very discounted rate,” she said. “I was able to do that and stay afloat, but it was very difficult.”
She has taken out a Small Business Association loan, but when she heard about a grant:
“I thought, yay! Good! Whoo-hoo! Finally!”
The grant is the Back to Business grant program that began accepting applications Thursday through a $240 million allocation through the CARES Act.
Eligible expenses under the program include mortgage interest, rent, payroll, utilities and other pandemic-related expenses.
Under the CARES Act, however, the grant cannot cover lost revenue, but anything will help, and White is ready to take full advantage of the grant money.
“I think it’s fair when I’ve been put out of business with no fault of my own for me to get something in return for that," she said. "So, yes, I’m going to apply for it. Yes, I think I deserve it, and I hope all the other small businesses get it that deserve it as well.”
Yvette Cannata, owner of J Laurie Shoe Boutique, has likewise made it through to this point in the pandemic.
“I’m just determined to be here for everyone so they have comfortable shoes to wear and try on,” she said.
However, she hasn’t made it through unscarred.
“We’re not anywhere where we should be at this point in the year,” Cannata added. “We’re paying the bills but there’s no extra income coming in.”
She said the grant would be good insurance, so to speak, for her confidence, especially if something else happens to hurt business.
“I would ease the fear of having to close my door,” she said. “And I don’t want to do that.”
The program will last until Nov. 1, or until the $240 million allocated is exhausted. To register, go to backtobusinessms.org.
