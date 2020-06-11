Blighted property are and endless problem for cities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An abandoned piece of property sits in an otherwise well-kept neighborhood.
Cities across the Coast and the people who live nearby face a frustrating cycle trying to solve the problem.
“It really is an endless cycle,” said Greg Pietrangelo, Director of Urban Development & Planning for the city of Gulfport. “It just depends on how much a municipality wants to throw at it.”
The cycle of filing a complaint, notifying the property owner, bidding out the clean-up and billing the property owner can take months. If the property owner is never willing to do anything about it, neighbors are stuck with an unhealthy mess.
“There’s at least a foot of water in the pool back there; it looks like a sewer tank,” said Bryan Shaw, who lives next door the house on Magnolia Place in the Broadmoor neighborhood in Gulfport. “It’s full of dead frogs. They can’t get out and they die and it stinks. There’s mice coming from the property into my back yard and under my house.”
One of the problems cities face is the law requires them to send a notification to the address of the abandoned property. That means the owner likely never sees the complaint. Gulfport deals with this cycle with about 300 properties a year.
“My lot assessment budget for the city of Gulfport, this is taxpayer’s dollars, was $140,000 last year,” Pietrangelo said.
The city spends money to clean up the property, then it grows back up again and the cycle begins again.
“Some people did come and they spent several hours in the back cleaning it all up and hauling all the debris away,” Shaw said. “However, it’s all grown up again.
“It irritates me that a person who owns this house is neglecting the property. It’s just not right for the person to think it’s OK for the neighbors who care about their property to have to deal with this nonsense.”
City leaders have to choose whether they spend additional time and money to track down the property owner, an effort that is often fruitless.
“Most of these places, like this one, are absentee owners,” Pietrangelo said. “Or a lot of times the owners have just walked away from them and they end up back with the state, which means the taxpayers never get their money back.”
