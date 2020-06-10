What you post on social media puts you at risk for unemployment fraud claims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3 On Your Side investigation on fraudulent unemployment claims uncovers information that what you put on social media exposes you to these scams and identity theft.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is working to stop the nationwide scheme and recoup lost funds.
“I know of one case where we were not able to recover the money, and it was about $4,000,” said Timothy Rush with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The Director of Reemployment Assistance said federal and state agencies are investigating at least 100 cases of false unemployment benefits claims.
The Secret Service informed Rush that scammers are getting personal information from social media to pose as the victims and file the claims.
"If you would go on Facebook and see when a person's birthday is you can know their name and now you have their birthday, and they're able to go somewhere else to get some other personal information," said Rush.
Bobby Stanton of Rankin County found out in late May that he was targeted. He doesn’t believe it was through social media.
"My concern about it is real simple," said Stanton. "If somebody can get my identity and turn around and draw unemployment it doesn't make sense".
Investigators report that fraudsters get your address and monitor your home in hopes of getting a debit card from the state.
"They're hoping that individual in some cases may not be home when the mail comes, and they can get the mail out of their boxes," the state agency representative said.
"Don't throw your mail away until you actually look at it," said Stanton. "I came this close to just throwing mine away".
He may not have known until later that his identity and personal information may have been compromised.
"Our system has not been breached," added Rush. "We have a very secure system as far as firewalls and protection is monitored and protected by the State Information Technology office".
The agency warns you not to activate a debit card received through a false claim.
You will have to repay the money.
If you did not file for unemployment and get notice from the Mississippi Employment Security Department contact your employer’s Human Resources department immediately and go to safe@mdes.ms.gov to file a complaint.
