Waveland tackle and bait shop heavily damaged from ‘one heck of a storm’

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Many Coast residents and businesses are still cleaning up after Tropical Storm Cristobal, including one local bait and tackle shop. The shop owner said he was blown away by the power of Cristobal’s storm surge.
Over the weekend, Jewels Gritzman said, at least five feet of the storm surge from Bayou Caddy took over his two bait and tackle shop buildings.
He said all he can do right now is grab a shrimp out of the ruined bait tank and go fishing. Like many, he knew Cristobal was coming, but he didn’t know the storm would cause this much chaos.
“This is a surprise and a wake-up call,” Gritzman said. “We had no idea that it was going to be that strong, and the surge was going to be so high. Otherwise, we would’ve moved the buildings.”
Gritzman opened the Tackle Box last summer when business was bleak, thanks to the harmful algae bloom.
“We were finally getting on track. The store was doing what he thought the store was going to do, we had a lot of customers and then, this happened,” he said. “So, it puts you back to where we were last year.”
Both his buildings survived on the outside but on the inside, the water rearranged everything and left a huge mess.
“When you have two tanks that got 1,100 gallons, and they had anywhere from 500 to 1,000 gallons, and they get mangled up, it was one heck of a storm.”
Despite the wrath of Cristobal, Gritzman plans on cleaning up and hopefully reopening soon.
“It’s gonna take some time to get it back up but we’re planning on taking everything out, and in the next couple of says we’re setting up one tank and we’re gonna be operational by Saturday or Sunday.”
