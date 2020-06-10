Vancleave’s DMV slammed on first ‘Walk-in Wednesday’

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Since the Department of Public Safety reopened driver’s license stations this week, the DMV’s have been packed. And on Wednesday, drivers with any last name— A through Z— could show up.
Temporary rules are in place, and some services were not offered in-person like license renewal or requesting a duplicate. However, people have faced difficulties online, leading many in need of in-person help.
“I got off work from 8 to 8. Soon as I got off, I came here because I need my ID renewed. They said we can do it online but when I did it online, it told me I had to come up here to finish my transaction,” said Parshema Smith.
With little parking, cars wrapped the building, increasing frustration and leading some people to park in restricted areas. “Hopefully, I won’t be here long, but we’ll see. We have been here since 4:30 this morning. I don’t like how there’s not a lot of parking,” said Niki Dobyne.
After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the state put new regulations in place at DMVs to limit people from showing up each day. And as people waited hours, they admit it wasn’t a big surprise.
“I knew it was going to be a long line because of all the social distancing, but I got to get a license,” said Roger Davis.
Despite the long wait, people said the officers directing traffic and the staff have been helpful.
Upon arrival, staff members come out to get basic information. Then, you’re given a number. People have the option to wait in line or in their cars and will be called once their number makes it to the top of the list.
For more information about the various driver services offered online by the Department of Public Safety, click here.
