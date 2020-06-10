Using SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online will soon be possible in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians who have SNAP benefits will soon be able to use their EBT cards to purchase groceries from select online retailers, like Amazon and Walmart.
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday that Mississippi’s request to participate in the online SNAP program has been approved.
The date when this new service will be available has not yet been announced.
Once the online SNAP service begins, benefits can only be used for groceries. It does not cover the coast of deliveries or any service fees.
This program is the result of the 2014 Farm Bill, which mandated that a pilot program be started to see how online SNAP benefits could be done securely. Alabama was one of the eight states that participated in that pilot program.
Four states were recently approved for online SNAP benefits, including Mississippi. The other three are Delaware, New Hampshire, and South Dakota.
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is utilized by more than 420,000 Mississippians, more than 195,000 households in the state, and totals $606 million annually in federal benefits.
