Scattered thunderstorms as a “cool” front arrives

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today as a “cool” front approaches from the west. We have a very low risk for severe weather today in the WLOX area: damaging thunderstorms will be possible at your location, but unlikely. New rain amounts of up to one inch are expected across the WLOX area. The chance for rain will end by this evening once the front passes. Since it’s June, we won’t be expecting a big cool down from this front. Instead, we’ll mainly feel lower humidity for Thursday and Friday, making it more comfortable in the shade. The morning temps will also drop into the 60s for a change. Last weekend, we had a tropical storm. This weekend? Looks rain-free with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!