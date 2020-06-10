Relief from the humidity is around the corner

A “cold” front moving through today brought us some scattered showers and storms. However, rain chances will be lower this afternoon. We’ll stay warm and muggy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A drop in the humidity is expected behind the front. It will be much more refreshing tonight through Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs near 90. The humidity will be much more tolerable.
We’ll stay dry through the weekend with highs near 90.
