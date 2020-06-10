PGA Tour Returns to action Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in 90 days, professional golf makes its return.
The PGA Tour will host the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas from June 11th to the 14th. It will be the first of five events played without fans.
The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere, so The Tour is being extremely careful as players make their way back to the greens. The league is encouraging golfers to take an at-home COVID-19 test that will be returned to a lab prior to leaving their homes.
All players, caddies, and tournament staff will be tested Mondays and Tuesdays of every tournament week. The league contracted with a company last week that has mobile testing where they can get results in a matter of hours.
Players can practice until their status is known. Anyone who is positive will have to leave. The Tour is also making players self-screen for seven days before traveling to events.
Since March 12th, 13 weeks of tournaments have been lost.
As a tribute to the death of George Floyd, who was laid to rest Wednesday in his hometown of Houston,Texas, the Tour will have a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. each round of the tournament.
The time represents the eight minutes and 46 seconds Floyd was held on the ground by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, before dying.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.