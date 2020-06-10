Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco named National Coach of the Year

In his 20th season at the helm, Bianco led his Rebels to tie for the best record in the nation at 16-1 before the campaign was cut short due to the spread of COVID-19. Ole Miss’ lone loss came in the 2020 opener at the hands of No. 1 ranked Louisville. The Rebels fought back and won that series, and when the season concluded, they were on a 16-game winning streak—the longest in college baseball this year and just one shy of the program record.