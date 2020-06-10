374 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - There were 374 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths reported Wednesday throughout the entire state of Mississippi.
In the six South Mississippi counties, there were 14 new cases reported as of 6 p.m. June 9, which include: Hancock County (1), Harrison County (12), and Jackson County (1).
In all, Mississippi has reported a total of 18,483 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 868 deaths as a result of the virus.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 9, there have been a total of 18,483 cases investigated, which includes 132 probable cases. There have been 868 deaths investigated, including 17 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Recoveries
State health officials estimate 13,356 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Hospitalizations
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of June 9, there were 434 people hospitalized with confirmed infections in Mississippi. Of those, 99 patients are on ventilators and 160 are in ICU.
Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties
The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 2,137 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 447 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of June 9, a total of 223,195 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 213,753 PCR tests and 9,442 antibody tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 41,114 tests as of June 9, 2020. Of those, 3,256 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.