NASCAR to allow fans at races

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the pandemic, fans at sporting events were a thing of the past. But on Tuesday, NASCAR announced it is bringing them back as early as next Sunday.
The league announced a plan that will allow fans to be in attendance at select Cup Series races on June 14th and 21st. All guests will be screened before entering, they will be required to wear masks, social distancing will be in effect and fans will not be allowed access to the infield.
There will also be limited motor home camping spots available outside of the track.
The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will welcome up to 1,000 guests, while the Geico 500 at Talladega will have up to 5,000.
