Mississippi Department of Education fostering strong readers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education launched a website to help the state’s smallest minds become strong readers.
MDE Literacy Director Kristen Wynn said this is a critical time for parents to take advantage of its resources. She said strongreadersms.com was recently revamped and can take a child’s reading skills to the next level.
"The site was built for families to continue learning and practicing reading skills at home,” Wynn said.
Wynn said the website grew along with the expansion of online education because of COVID-19.
"For this phase of this site, we laid out resources and activities for families to do at home using the materials they have around the house to ensure students are continuously practicing reading skills from kindergarten all the way through fifth grade,” Wynn said.
She said this website makes it easy for the parent to become the instructor and the site’s tools and exercises are designed to pique a child’s interest.
"We want it to be where they are engaging with things again around the house, but we want to make these activities fun and applicable to their grade level and easy, easy for parents to use,” Wynn said.
Wynn said the expansion of this site comes at the right time. She explained research shows that children who don’t read over the summer can lose up to three months of reading progress.
"We want it to be continuous and we want it to be fun, but we also want to encourage parents to continue providing support and learning as students are at home and over the summer months,” Wynn said.
Wynn said this site is free and accessible through all smart devices, and it gives gives parents access to free e-books on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and more. Lastly, Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires third-grade students to pass a reading test at the end of the school year to qualify for promotion to fourth grade. Since that law started, reading scores among Mississippi elementary students have increased at a faster rate than all other states.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.