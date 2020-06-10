Miss. facilities awarded over $177K for COVID-19 Telehealth response

CALHOUN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau approved an additional 67 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program on Wednesday.
The funding included grants for two Mississippi facilities in a total of $177,755:
· Calhoun County Mental Health, in Pittsboro, Mississippi, was awarded $102,397 for laptop computers, video monitors, and network upgrades that will allow staff members to connect remotely with high-risk or vulnerable patients through telehealth and offer therapy, medication evaluation and monitoring, and other behavioral health services.
· Manna Ministries, in Picayune, Mississippi, was awarded $75,358 for laptop computers, remote monitoring equipment, and phones to continue providing access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, including by using telehealth capabilities to offer remote monitoring services to patients throughout southern Mississippi and Louisiana.
Senator Roger Wicker expressed his support via Twitter saying, “I was proud to support the addition of #telehealth funding in the #CARESAct and look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to continue improving telehealth access and availability across our nation.”
