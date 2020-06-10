Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago. Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest restaurant delivery companies. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Earlier in the day Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed the two companies were in talks. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)