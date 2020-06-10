HAPPENING TODAY: Ocean Springs Fire Dept. handing out free N95 masks

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Fire Department will be distributing free N95 face masks to Ocean Springs residents and local businesses on Wednesday.
The drive-thru event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies. There is a limit of five masks per car.
Ocean Springs residents can pick up masks by driving through the Central Fire Station, located at 3920 Bienville Blvd. next to the police department. Drivers are asked to enter on the far side of the fire station (on the opposite side of the police department) and drive behind the building. Vehicles will be greeted by a firefighters who will give more instructions for pickup. Residents are asked NOT to enter by the civic center, which will be exit only.
Social distancing guidelines from the CDC will be followed to ensure the safety of citizens and staff members.
Local businesses are asked to reach out directly to the fire department to secure face masks. Call 228-875-4063 for more information.
