HAPPENING TODAY: Ocean Springs Fire Dept. handing out free N95 masks

Ocean Springs residents can pick up masks by driving through the Central Fire Station, located at 3920 Bienville Blvd. next to the police department. Drivers are asked to enter on the far side of the fire station (on the opposite side of the police department) and drive behind the building. Vehicles will be greeted by a firefighters who will give more instructions for pickup. Residents are asked NOT to enter by the civic center, which will be exit only.