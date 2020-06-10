Gulfport resumes water cutoffs for delinquent accounts

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people with unpaid water bills in Gulfport are at risk of losing service.
Gulfport resumed shutting off water to dozens of customers early Wednesday morning.
The city had temporarily suspended cutoffs to assist customers during the coronavirus pandemic, as ordered by the Public Service Commission, but that grace period ended last month.
Now the city is asking those who owe money on their water bill from the past few months to start paying it back.
Public information officer Lashaundra McCarty said those unpaid debts put the city in a bind.
“We’re all experiencing this together, and it’s not that the city is targeting the citizen or is disregarding what they’re going through; we’re just all in the same boat," she said.
The city said in one billing cycle alone, more than 300 customers have water bills more than 30 days past due.
“Before all of this, like the average of a cycle where people would actually be this delinquent would be like 100, or 75, so it’s significantly higher than the norm,” she said.
McCarty said in total, more than $1.1 million is due to the city in unpaid water bills.
She said customers received several notices before shut-offs resumed, including courtesy calls.
“Before somebody actually gets locked off, they will see on their water bills that they’re delinquent because it’s printed there. So every month that they see it they know that they’re behind," McCarty said.
The city is hopeful people will pay their bills to avoid future cutoffs.
“No one wants to, I wouldn’t think, wake up in the morning and not be able to take a shower, or be able to wash their clothes or whatever things they need to do to function in their house properly,” McCarty said.
If your water is cut off, you will have to pay a re-connection fee of $40 if paid before 3 p.m. on the same day, and $50 after that.
If you’re having trouble paying your bill, the city does offer payment plans, but only if your water hasn’t already been cut off.
