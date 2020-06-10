Gautier mother wins 2020 Mississippi Parent of the Year

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -A mother of two students at Gautier High School has been named 2020 Mississippi Parent of the Year by the State Department of Education.
Lisa S. McCusker starts many of her days by walking through the front doors of Gautier High School, caring not just for her two children, but every student that she encounters. Each day McCusker has one main goal she strives to accomplish: to spread love.
“I lost a nephew at age 16 to suicide, and I vowed then that I would never let a child cross my path without feeling loved and I hope that’s what I’ve been able to bring to the school and to children,” said McCusker. “There’s value and talent in all and it’s our job as adults to help them determine what that is and use it to their full potential.”
Much of McCusker’s time is focused on helping to increase parent involvement in the school band where she serves as president of the executive board for the Gautier High School Band Parent Association.
“I’ll serve again this year, even though I don’t have a student in the band. We had a lot of change in the program this year, both director wise and some other different changes," said McCusker. "A lot of parents graduating out of the board and so I committed one more year to stay with these kids and help our program transition with the new director.”
A commitment to volunteering is how McCusker shows all students that she supports them.
“I always encourage parents, find where you’re comfortable and plugin because there is always someplace that you can plug into schools and plug into the community where it’s going to benefit others," said McCusker. "I can’t think of a better cause than loving our kids these days. They need us more than ever.”
The Mississippi Department of Education is currently planning a special ceremony to honor McCusker.
