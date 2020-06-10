Cristobal latest hardship impacting least terns on Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a bad year for least terns in Mississippi. Because the closed beaches meant less trash for crows and seagulls, those birds have been eating more of the least tern’s eggs this season, and it seems Tropical Storm Cristobal finished them off.
“This is just about the worst time for a storm to hit as far as their reproductive success,” said Abby Darrah, a biologist with the Audubon Mississippi Coastal Bird Stewardship Program.
Mississippi plays an important role in the life cycle of least terns. While they nest all along the Gulf Coast, the birds like to congregate on our man-made beaches, but when a storm hits at the peak of nesting season, it can be devastating.
“A lot of the colonies had just reached peak size, and all the birds were nesting and some of the eggs were beginning to hatch, and so that’s a very vulnerable time,” Darrah said. "It basically wipes it clean and so they have to start all over, and a lot of the adults won’t. They’ll already be done for the season after trying a few times.
The birds nest in the sand, and Crisobal’s storm surge washed away almost all of the nests belonging to both the least terns and the black skimmers that nest alongside them.
“It’s pretty devastating at least if you look at it in the short term for a single season. For instance, our least terns and black skimmers have had almost complete failure,” Darrah said.
Despite the least terns being a protected species with a declining habitat, this should not be cause for great concern.
“The adults themselves are relatively long-lived, so if they have a year like this where they don’t produce any young, they’re going to come back and try again, so really in the longer term, as long as these storms don’t hit the same place year after year, they’re going to be fine,” Darrah said.
The least terns will migrate to South America and return again next spring.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.