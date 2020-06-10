Community leaders try to keep South Mississippians safe as COVID-19 cases increase

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in South Mississippi, Jackson County officials did their part to help. Wednesday morning, firemen from the Ocean Springs Fire Department gave out N-95 masks, in packs of 5, to all residents that drove through the station. Even though there was only one new case reported in Jackson County, leaders aren’t letting up on the fight.
Car after car pulled through the Ocean Springs Fire Department on Highway 90 for free masks. Despite lessening restrictions, fireman Cole Broadus knows his mission to keep the community safe from an invisible enemy is not over. “Everybody’s getting back out and doing their normal thing, and trying to get back into a normal routine. While that’s good, it’s also making people get around each other and while we are trying to get back to some normalcy, we do still need to take as many precautions as we can," said Broadus.
For the people that braved another day of rain, the masks are a non-negotiable safety measure. “I feel like I’m happy you guys are giving away masks so we can protect ourselves better because the virus is still continuing and we’re still getting more cases," said Ocean Springs resident, Tanya Williams.
While most people were replenishing their depleted stock, others were finally able to get their hands on masks. “I think it’s the greatest thing in the world. It’s difficult finding the masks out in the stores. It’s a little disappointing to see so many people down here on the coast not wearing the mask. The numbers speak for themselves. Mississippi’s numbers are going up. I have preexisting medical conditions so it’s a big deal for me," said Ocean Springs resident Laurence Leyens.
Unsure of why masks are even an important part of slowing the spread, Leyens said, is not a reason not to wear one at all. “I think it’s a complete lack of understanding of how this is working. I think if people would pay attention to the big picture and the big story... it’s clearly on the news, it’s clearly defined, and it goes both ways. I’m worried about getting it and if I get it, I’m worried about giving it to someone. We’re taking it very seriously," said Leyens.
Numbers out from the Mississippi State Department of Health show only 1 new case in Jackson County. That brings their three-day total to 18. Over in Harrison County, it’s a very different story. On Wednesday, Harrison County confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus. That brings their three-day total to 30 which is just shy of 10% of the 311 cases that have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas and her team are doing everything in their power to help slow the spread. “We certainly have a responsibility to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy, as much as we can. You know, we’re doing our part, like everyone else is, in terms of offering the masks to customers and certainly gloves if they so choose, as well as the sanitary conditions of the casino floor at the end of every session... cleaning the machine and/or the table game," Pappas said.
Even with all of the precautions obviously in place as soon as one enters the Scarlet Pearl, many of the customers at the Scarlet Pearl went maskless and gloveless. Jeremy Baines, a visitor from Georgia, is not worried. “I’m not necessarily concerned about potentially catching it because, to my knowledge, wearing or not wearing a mask hasn’t heightened anyone’s chances. But, I haven’t seen anyone catch it because they didn’t have the mask on. So, there’s not any conclusive evidence to show that you will catch it," said Baines.
The decision that guests make to not protect themselves won’t slow the work that Pappas and her staff do to keep her employees, guests and community safe. “We’ve received many compliments on our ability to continue to keep the building as clean as we can and certainly our concern about the safety of our guests as well as our associates,” Pappas said. “But, I do think it’s a family-owned business, we only have this casino, and I think that has a lot to with the perception of how people feel, or what they’re saying, in terms of cleanliness,” Pappas told WLOX.
