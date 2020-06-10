Community leaders try to keep South Mississippians safe as COVID-19 cases increase

The decision that guests make to not protect themselves won’t slow the work that Pappas and her staff do to keep her employees, guests and community safe. “We’ve received many compliments on our ability to continue to keep the building as clean as we can and certainly our concern about the safety of our guests as well as our associates,” Pappas said. “But, I do think it’s a family-owned business, we only have this casino, and I think that has a lot to with the perception of how people feel, or what they’re saying, in terms of cleanliness,” Pappas told WLOX.