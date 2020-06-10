Chief of Naval Operations shares message of dignity and respect in light of George Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (WLOX) - Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday took to Facebook to address the pressing issue America is facing.
On June 3, he started a Facebook Live to share a message concerning dignity and respect in light of George Floyd’s death. He began his discussion by highlighting the fact that he will never know what it feels like to be a minority person.
“I’ve been in the Navy for a long time, and I have had a lot of experiences. But something that I haven’t experienced and something I never have experienced is that I will never walk in the shoes of a black American or any other minority," he said.
Although Adm. Gilday said he doesn’t have all of the answers, he did offer his thoughts on the tumultuous topic.
“First right now, is I think we need to listen. We have black Americans in our Navy and in our communities that are in deep pain right now... so I’d ask you to consider reaching out, sit down, have a cup of coffee, have lunch and just listen," he said.
In the Navy, Gilday said, they demand dignity and respect and that’s one of the things that makes them a great Navy. And those attributes are what he hopes his sailors will uphold as well as his country.
“We can’t be under any illusions about the fact that racism is alive and well in our country, and I can’t be under any illusions that we don’t have it in our Navy. But racism happens a lot.”
He advises thinking about dignity and respect if an encounter of racism occurs and having a conversation about it and helping the other become more self-aware.
"If we don’t do that, racism, injustice, indignity, disrespect is going to grow, and it is going to continue, Gilday said.
He concluded his message with optimism.
“I’m really proud of the Navy, and I am such an optimist about not only where we’ve been, but where we are going. Let’s make it the best Navy possible.”
